Kimberly students killed by motorcycle crash honored at Kaukauna football game

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A football game between Kimberly and Kaukauna took on a somber tone Friday night. Both schools are coming together to reflect on the loss of two Kimberly students who died from a motorcycle crash earlier this month.

There will be a raffle, with proceeds going to the GoFundMe accounts that were set up. We’re told students are also dressing in a theme to honor both crash victims.

Anthony Douglas and Peyton Schorer, both 17, were seniors at Kimberly High School and dating, according to family members. They were riding a motorcycle on Buchanan Rd. in Combined Locks when Anthony lost control and went into a ditch. He died at a hospital soon after. Schorer was hospitalized in critical condition until her passing on Tuesday.

Family and friends tell us they’ve received a ton of community support, and this coming together Friday means a lot, especially on the football field of an opposing school.

Jacci Konkle, a friend of the Schorer family, said, “When you really look at it, they’re rivals -- I mean, Kaukauna and Kimberly, and they’re playing each other -- and it’s at Kaukauna, and Kaukauna says ‘Hey, let’s change our theme and let’s honor Kimberly and let’s all just come together and play the game in good sport and have a Friday night football game.’”

Anthony was known to wear cowboy attire, so that’s one of the themes on display at the stadium, especially in the student section.

