Godlewski raises $1.36M for U.S. Senate race

Courtesy: YouTube
Courtesy: YouTube(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - U.S. Senate hopeful Sarah Godlewski says she raised $1.36 million in the third quarter. The Democrat announced the fundraising total Friday.

She said Monday that she’s put $1 million of her own money into her campaign. Godlewski and her husband, Max Duckworth, have assets worth between nearly $24 million and $60 million, based on her financial disclosures.

Godlewski is one of a dozen Democrats seeking the nomination. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announced Wednesday that he raised $1.12 million over the quarter. Alex Lasry, who is on leave from his job as a Milwaukee Bucks executive, has raised $3 million in total so far.

Republican incumbent Ron Johnson raised $1.2 million in the second quarter. He hasn’t decided whether to seek re-election. 

