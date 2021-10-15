Fire engulfs home in Village of Allouez

VILLAGE OF ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire in the Village of Allouez.

At about 2:55 a.m., Green Bay Metro Firefighters responded to a home at 3701 Delahut St. They found a single-family home on fire.

“Fire crews pulled hose lines and fought the fire from the exterior of the residence due to the amount of fire coming from the structure,” reads a statement from Battalion Chief Ray Fuiten.

No one was home at the time of the fire. No one was hurt.

The estimated cost of damage is $225,000, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

