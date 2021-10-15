Advertisement

Final igNight Market of 2021 scheduled for Saturday

igNight Market performer
igNight Market performer
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Downtown Green Bay is hosting the final igNight Market of 2021.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, 5-10 p.m.

The market will be under the Mason Street Bridge.

It features bands, food, drinks, vendors, local artisans and more. The ideas is to turn underutilized streets into an open-air marketplace.

MORE INFORMATION: https://downtowngreenbay.com/explore/broadway-events/ignight-market

