Final igNight Market of 2021 scheduled for Saturday
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Downtown Green Bay is hosting the final igNight Market of 2021.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, 5-10 p.m.
The market will be under the Mason Street Bridge.
It features bands, food, drinks, vendors, local artisans and more. The ideas is to turn underutilized streets into an open-air marketplace.
MORE INFORMATION: https://downtowngreenbay.com/explore/broadway-events/ignight-market
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.