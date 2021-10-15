FEELING LIKE FALL TO START THE WEEKEND

While we did have a quick round of light rain earlier, any rain should be gone this evening. It should be a nice night for high school football games, but jackets would be recommended. Skies will turn partly cloudy and in some spots should be clear. Temperatures will drop quickly with 40s expected as games are winding down. Lows overnight will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

seasonable autumn weather continues for Saturday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs staying in the upper half of the 50s once again. While much of Northeast Wisconsin will stay dry, a few sprinkles are possible across the FAR NORTH.

As low temperatures dip into the upper 30s on Saturday and Sunday nights, some areas NORTH and WEST of the Fox Valley could see frost. Gardeners with cold-sensitive plants should closely follow our updated weekend forecasts to see if they need to take action in protecting their tender vegetation.

Otherwise, the weekend looks nice, but a bit breezy. Skies will be sunny for Sunday, and highs should get into the lower and middle 60s. The warmer weather returns for a few days early next week... highs Monday should get into the upper 60s. We may be close to 70° on Tuesday. But, a storm system looks to arrive late Wednesday, and it will knock temperatures back to more seasonable levels for the end of next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: NW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cool and crisp. LOW: 40 (30s north and west)

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Cool and breezy. Few sprinkles FAR NORTH? HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Early frost NORTH and WEST. Sunny skies. Milder, but breezy at times. HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Early frost NORTH and WEST. Sunny and warmer. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Late showers and storms. Still mild. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 53

