Advertisement

DNR board considers hiring outside attorneys in wolf lawsuits

Wolf
Wolf
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources policy board plans to vote next week on whether to hire its own attorneys in a pair of lawsuits seeking to block the fall wolf hunt.

The board is slated to meet Monday.

A coalition of wildlife advocacy groups filed a lawsuit seeking to block the hunt in state court in August. Six Native American tribes filed a federal lawsuit in September to stop the hunt.

The Wisconsin Justice Department is representing the board in both lawsuits, but board Chairman Fred Prehn says its attorneys haven’t been communicating with board members.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul runs the state Justice Department.

The board is controlled by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s appointees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Trebilcock and Michael Cannell
DOCUMENTS: Couple had hidden cameras in Lawrence home, recorded victims
Jordan and Serenity
Man and baby who disappeared after crash found safe in Fond du Lac
Deputy Channing Pompa
Outagamie County deputy battling COVID-19 in ICU
John Kroll with his 1966 Mercury Park Lane at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay.
How an Escanaba man landed a one-of-a-kind car thanks to Lee Iacocca
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

Gaige Grosskreutz was shot in Kenosha.
Man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse files federal lawsuit against police
Courtesy: YouTube
Godlewski raises $1.36M for U.S. Senate race
Culver's employee prepares a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021
DEBRIEF: Culver's CurderBurger
Viewing a smartphone
DEBRIEF: Screen time