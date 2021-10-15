CurderBurger petition creator gets a taste of the limited burger

DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - An April Fools’ joke became reality for one day at Culver’s.

Culver’s made Jerry Behrendt’s dreams come true on National Cheese Curd Day, Friday when they offered their limited “CurderBurgers.”

The CurderBurger started as a fake menu item for April Fools’ Day, teasing cheese-obsessed customers and leading to months of demands and petitions. To make the burger a reality, Jerry Behrendt from Menasha started a petition that got the attention of thousands .

“When the petition started it was mostly for a laugh among friends. It took on a life of its own very quickly, and by the time it reached 500/600 people I thought well what the heck, let’s send it over to Culver’s and see what they say,” Behrendt said.

The communities’ enthusiasm convinced Culver’s to make a the burger a reality for one day only.

Across the country, the burger brought thousands to Culver’s for an early lunch. Most restaurants sold out of the specialty item by noon.

The Darboy location sold out in just under an hour.

“We started out with a little more than 400 burgers, and we are sold out already in just about an hour. It’s been insane. We knew it would be busy, but I thought we would for sure make it through lunch,” Maggie Kauer the owner of the Darboy location said.

“I really wish I could have gotten one myself. Now I’ll never know how great it is,” Paul Karrmann from Kimberly said.

The lucky few that did get one, like Behrendt, said the cheesy burger hit the spot and filled them up.

At this time, Culver’s has no plans to bring the CurderBurger back.

