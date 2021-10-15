A CLASSIC AUTUMN WEEKEND AHEAD...

Sunshine will fade away behind thickening clouds today. As a “trough” of upper-level low pressure pushes towards Wisconsin, a few light showers may develop for the midday and afternoon. However, any rain should be gone for tonight’s high school football games and skies will turn partly cloudy this evening.

For a change, we will have some seasonably cool autumn weather. High temperatures today will be mainly in the upper 50s. Our streak of 139 days in a row where our highs have been above 60 degrees, may be broken today.

We’ll also have keep an eye on our low temperatures the next few nights, especially Saturday night and Sunday night. During those two night, some areas NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley could see some areas of frost. Gardeners with cold-sensitive plants should closely follow our updated weekend forecasts to see if they need to take action in protecting their tender vegetation.

Otherwise, the weekend looks nice... Skies will be partly cloudy, then sunny. A little breezy tomorrow with maybe a few sprinkles along the Upper Michigan border, but odds are you’ll enjoy some dry weather. Saturday’s highs will be in the 50s, with 60s returning on Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: W 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TOMORROW?

TODAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cool. Isolated showers. HIGH: 58

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Cool and crisp. LOW: 40 (30s north and west)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and breezy. Afternoon sprinkles FAR NORTH? HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST. Golden sunshine. HIGH: 64 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST More sunshine and milder. HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Late showers and storms. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Early rain, then clearing skies. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.