Advertisement

Bucks sign general manager Horst to extension

FILE - Milwaukee Bucks' head coach Mike Budenholzer, right, gestures to the crowd with general...
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks' head coach Mike Budenholzer, right, gestures to the crowd with general manager Jon Horst, left, during a parade celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Championship basketball team, in Milwaukee, in this Thursday, July 22, 2021, file photo. Bucks general manager Jon Horst has signed a multi-year contract extension after helping Milwaukee win its first NBA title in a half-century. The move comes less than two months after the Bucks signed coach Mike Budenholzer to an extension. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bucks general manager Jon Horst has signed a multi-year contract extension after helping Milwaukee win its first NBA title in a half-century.

The move comes less than two months after the Bucks signed coach Mike Budenholzer to an extension. Milwaukee won the NBA Finals over the Phoenix Suns in six games to win its first championship since 1971.

“I am blessed and excited to continue with the Bucks,” Horst said Friday.

Horst has worked as Milwaukee’s general manager since 2017. His notable moves have included the hiring of Budenholzer in 2018 and the acquisition of guard Jrue Holiday last year.

He was named the NBA’s executive of the year in 2019.

“Jon’s preparedness, decision-making and leadership have been instrumental in the Bucks’ success during his tenure, and he has earned this extension,” Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan said in a statement.

Horst is entering his 14th season with the Bucks. He arrived in Milwaukee as director of basketball operations in 2008 before eventually getting promoted to general manager.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Trebilcock and Michael Cannell
DOCUMENTS: Couple had hidden cameras in Lawrence home, recorded victims
Jordan and Serenity
Man and baby who disappeared after crash found safe in Fond du Lac
Deputy Channing Pompa
Outagamie County deputy battling COVID-19 in ICU
John Kroll with his 1966 Mercury Park Lane at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay.
How an Escanaba man landed a one-of-a-kind car thanks to Lee Iacocca
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

Wolf
DNR board considers hiring outside attorneys in wolf lawsuits
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) reaches out for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver...
Packers without King vs. Bears, Jenkins questionable
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts during an NFL football game against the...
Packers LaFleur more concerned about ‘why’ with stats
Rocker Ted Nugent joined with more than 20 Wisconsin Republican lawmakers in advocating for a...
Republicans enlist Ted Nugent in push for sandhill crane hunt