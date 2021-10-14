Advertisement

Trial for 1975 Door County murder delayed again

Richard Pierce is accused in the 1975 disappearance of his wife, Carol Jean, in Door County
Richard Pierce is accused in the 1975 disappearance of his wife, Carol Jean, in Door County(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A trial in a Door County cold case is pushed back again.

Richard Pierce’s defense team requested an adjournment of his trial which was scheduled to begin in January. A judge approved their request Thursday, so the trial is now scheduled to begin in April, with jury selection at the end of March.

We reported last month about the mounting delays in this case since Pierce was charged in 2018 with the death of his wife, Carol Jean, who vanished in 1975. First the trial was pushed back a year because of COVID-19, then because one of Pierce’s attorneys died from cancer.

Pierce has been living in Michigan since he was released on bond after medical issues.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Two Northeast Wisconsin counties off “critically high” list
Green Bay Police execute a search warrant on E. Mason St. Oct. 13, 2021.
Green Bay Police execute search warrant in “ongoing investigation”
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police working to confirm identity of East River Trail attacker
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Second Kimberly student dies after motorcycle crash

Latest News

Marilyn Drake crocheting
Crocheting for Shop with a Cop
St. Mark's Episcopal Church members hold a large check for some of the money raised for Afghan...
Small church, big help for refugees
raking leaves
Rake your storm drains
Samantha Trebilcock and Michael Cannell
DOCUMENTS: Couple had hidden cameras in Lawrence home, recorded victims