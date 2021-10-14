Trial for 1975 Door County murder delayed again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A trial in a Door County cold case is pushed back again.

Richard Pierce’s defense team requested an adjournment of his trial which was scheduled to begin in January. A judge approved their request Thursday, so the trial is now scheduled to begin in April, with jury selection at the end of March.

We reported last month about the mounting delays in this case since Pierce was charged in 2018 with the death of his wife, Carol Jean, who vanished in 1975. First the trial was pushed back a year because of COVID-19, then because one of Pierce’s attorneys died from cancer.

Pierce has been living in Michigan since he was released on bond after medical issues.

