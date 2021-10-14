A TRANSITION INTO FALL-LIKE WEATHER...

Today will be a transition day with our weather pattern. As a cold front moves out of northeast Wisconsin, we’ll have a gusty southwest breeze. Wind gusts will exceed 20 mph and keep our temperatures steady in the 60s. That wind is drawing in not just cooler weather, but also less humidity. If you’re not a fan of the recent muggy air, you’ll probably be more pleased with what we’re getting into the upcoming weekend.

As showers pass by to our southeast this morning, we’ll have more clouds overhead. However, our skies should be clearing out throughout the midday. Look for some afternoon sunshine, with skies staying clear this evening.

Another disturbance will bring some clouds and a SLIGHT chance of rain tomorrow. Otherwise, the forecast is looking dry this weekend and into the first half of next week... It may be a good time for some folks to get some harvesting done.

The cooler, drier weather may also lead to some bouts of frost for areas NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. Gardeners in these areas should protect their cold-sensitive plants as soon as Friday night, and stay on alert through the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

FRIDAY: W 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Decreasing clouds. Breezy at times. Steady temperatures and less humid. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and crisp. Wind weakens. LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cool. Isolated showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST? Partly cloudy. Breezy and seasonably cool. HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST. Golden sunshine. A nice fall day! HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST More sunshine and milder. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Mild and dry. HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 63

