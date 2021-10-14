Advertisement

A TRANSITION INTO FALL-LIKE WEATHER...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Today is a transition day with our weather pattern. A cold front that moved through the area overnight, has allowed cooler air to start to filter in to the western part of the state, while the rest of us will see highs in the mid to upper 60s. A south wind will bring gusts to 25 mph, and is responsible for the mild temperatures we are seeing. Skies will continue to clear out, leaving us with plenty of sunshine for the rest of the afternoon and this evening. Overnight, winds will shift to the west, allowing a much cooler air mass to move into Northeast Wisconsin by tomorrow.

Another disturbance will bring some clouds and a SLIGHT chance of rain tomorrow. Otherwise, the forecast is looking dry this weekend and into the first half of next week... You will have a nice stretch of days to take advantage of outdoor plans. Friday and Saturday are perfect days to visit your favorite Pumpkin Patch or Apple Orchard.

The cooler, drier weather may also lead to some bouts of frost for areas NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. Gardeners in these areas should protect their cold-sensitive plants as soon as Friday night, and stay on alert through the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

FRIDAY: WNW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Afternoon sunshine. Breezy and mild. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and crisp. Wind weakens. LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonable temps. Isolated showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST? Partly cloudy. Breezy and seasonable. HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST. Plenty of sun. A nice fall day! HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST More sunshine and milder. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Mild and dry. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. HIGH: 62

