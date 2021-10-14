Advertisement

State Sen. Andre Jacque returns to work after battle with COVID-19

Sen. Jacque discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
By Associated Press and TODD RICHMOND
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin legislator has returned to work after a bout with COVID-19.

Republican Sen. Andre Jacque was hospitalized Aug. 16 after testing positive for the coronavirus and testifying at a packed Capitol hearing without a mask.

He was placed on a ventilator Aug. 23 but was discharged on Sept. 21. He said last week that he’s still using a walker but he feels better every day.

He chaired a meeting of the Senate’s human services committee on Thursday, appearing via phone. Earlier in the day he attended a Senate judiciary committee hearing by phone as well.

It’s unclear if Jacque has been vaccinated. He’s one of the Legislature’s most conservative members and has fought vaccine and mask mandates.

