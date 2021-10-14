St. Mark’s Episcopal raises more than $7,000 for refugees

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - One Waupaca Church is on a mission to help their neighbors of the world by raising money for Afghani and Haitian refugees.

when Afghani refugees and Haitian refugees simultaneously required financial assistance many larger non-profit organizations were able to quickly step up and aid the refugees. St. Mark’s, while not having the ability to immediately help, still wanted to contribute.

In just six weeks, St. Mark’s Episcopal raised over $7,300 for Afghan and Haitian refugees thanks to generous donations from their congregation and community.

“I am just in awe you know it brings tears to my eyes that our little church cares enough about the world to do what were doing,” Patricia Pfeifer with the congregation said.

Mother Julie Hendrix said their success shows that even small groups can do big things, as St. Mark’s consists of only 80 members.

“It doest matter how small or big your are, you can have a big impact on the world if you just try,” Mother Hendrix said.

The money raised will go to the Episcopal Relief and Development, and the Episcopal Migration Ministry.

The Episcopal Relief & Development is the compassionate response of The Episcopal Church to human suffering in the world. Episcopal Relief & Development serves to bring together the generosity of Episcopalians and others with the needs of the world. The Episcopal Migration Ministry welcomes refugees, educates communities, and mobilizes congregations to advocate for the protection and rights of all migrants

