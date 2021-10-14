Sheriff: Alcohol, speed likely factors in Florence County ATV fatality

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a fatal ATV crash, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:48 a.m., rescue crews were called to Nicolet State Trail in the Town of Tipler.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 57-year-old male ATV operator died at a hospital.

“At this time, it appears that alcohol and speed are contributing factors,” reads a statement from Sheriff Dan Miller.

The victim’s name was not released.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Tipler EMS, Tipler Fire, Aspirus Medics and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office and DNR are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.