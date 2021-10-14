Advertisement

Sheriff: Alcohol, speed likely factors in Florence County ATV fatality

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a fatal ATV crash, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:48 a.m., rescue crews were called to Nicolet State Trail in the Town of Tipler.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 57-year-old male ATV operator died at a hospital.

“At this time, it appears that alcohol and speed are contributing factors,” reads a statement from Sheriff Dan Miller.

The victim’s name was not released.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Tipler EMS, Tipler Fire, Aspirus Medics and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office and DNR are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police execute a search warrant on E. Mason St. Oct. 13, 2021.
Green Bay Police execute search warrant in “ongoing investigation”
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Two Northeast Wisconsin counties off “critically high” list
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police working to confirm identity of East River Trail attacker
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Second Kimberly student dies after motorcycle crash

Latest News

Oshkosh Correctional Institution in Oshkosh, WIsconsin
Report: Wisconsin’s Black incarceration rate in state prison highest in nation by far
October 14 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Transition day
October 14 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Feeling more like fall
JD is a finalist in the 2021 kids' mullet championship.
Pulaski boy finishes in Top 10 of national Mullet Championship