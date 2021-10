PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A Pulaski boy has finished in the top 10 of the USA Mullet Championships Kids Division.

JD Sterckx came in 6th place with 6,374 votes.

JD is a finalist in the 2021 kids' mullet championship. (USA Mullet Championship)

First place went to Allan Baltz of Jonesboro, AR, with 25,178 votes.

11 year old Allan Baltz of Jonesboro is participating this week in the 2021 USA Mullet Championship. As of Saturday afternoon, Baltz was in second place in the contest. (Source: Lesli Baltz)

