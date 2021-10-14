Advertisement

No city officials testifying as part of election subpoenas

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal,...
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)(John Hart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - No election officials from Wisconsin’s five largest cities or the state elections commission will be sitting for interviews with the Republican-hired lead investigator on Friday as originally called for on subpoenas they were issued.

Representatives from Milwaukee, Madison, Kenosha, Racine, Green Bay and the Wisconsin Elections Commission all said on Thursday that they are working to provide documents instead of sitting for interviews.

Lead investigator Michael Gableman has said those who cooperate will not have to testify as the subpoenas issued earlier this month called for.

Gableman said in a video Thursday said officials should not treat his investigation as an “adversarial process.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

