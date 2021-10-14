Advertisement

INTERVIEW: The importance of cancer screenings and early detection

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to support those affected by the disease and raise awareness about cancer screenings.

As we’ve reported, many people put off cancer screenings during the pandemic (screenings dropped about 90% in March and April 2020).

Chris Roth talks with Brad Wozney, a family physician at Bellin Health Denmark, who says screenings for some cancer are returning to pre-pandemic numbers, but not for breast cancer.

Dr. Wozney talks about the importance of early detection.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Two Northeast Wisconsin counties off “critically high” list
Green Bay Police execute a search warrant on E. Mason St. Oct. 13, 2021.
Green Bay Police execute search warrant in “ongoing investigation”
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police working to confirm identity of East River Trail attacker
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Second Kimberly student dies after motorcycle crash

Latest News

COVID-19
COVID-19 cases down this week
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Two Northeast Wisconsin counties off “critically high” list
COVID-19 vaccine generic
Wisconsin sees slight increase in citizens starting COVID-19 vaccine process
Wisconsin passes 750,000 coronavirus cases, 40,000 hospitalizations