INTERVIEW: The importance of cancer screenings and early detection

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to support those affected by the disease and raise awareness about cancer screenings.

As we’ve reported, many people put off cancer screenings during the pandemic (screenings dropped about 90% in March and April 2020).

Chris Roth talks with Brad Wozney, a family physician at Bellin Health Denmark, who says screenings for some cancer are returning to pre-pandemic numbers, but not for breast cancer.

Dr. Wozney talks about the importance of early detection.

