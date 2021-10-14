INTERVIEW: The importance of cancer screenings and early detection
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to support those affected by the disease and raise awareness about cancer screenings.
As we’ve reported, many people put off cancer screenings during the pandemic (screenings dropped about 90% in March and April 2020).
Chris Roth talks with Brad Wozney, a family physician at Bellin Health Denmark, who says screenings for some cancer are returning to pre-pandemic numbers, but not for breast cancer.
Dr. Wozney talks about the importance of early detection.
