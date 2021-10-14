Advertisement

Holiday shipping deadlines announced

The major shippers have announced their suggested deadlines for holiday shipping.
The major shippers have announced their suggested deadlines for holiday shipping.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The nation’s three largest package delivery services are out with their holiday shipping deadlines.

The recommended final shipping days for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are pretty much the same as they were in 2019 and 2020.

For the UPS three-day select delivery and FedEx three-day freight arriving by Dec. 24, you need to ship your items by Dec. 21.

For U.S. Postal Service retail ground delivery arriving before Dec. 25, you should ship by Dec. 15.

But even if you meet the deadlines, you could see late packages due to the ongoing pandemic and global supply chain disruptions.

Also, the Postal Service made changes at the beginning of October that slow down service.

They also tacked on a temporary holiday price increase.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police execute a search warrant on E. Mason St. Oct. 13, 2021.
Green Bay Police execute search warrant in “ongoing investigation”
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Two Northeast Wisconsin counties off “critically high” list
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police working to confirm identity of East River Trail attacker
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Second Kimberly student dies after motorcycle crash

Latest News

This undated image provided by pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral...
FDA unlikely to rule on Merck’s COVID pill before December
Attorneys ask for trial to be delayed in ex-car salesman’s federal fraud case
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Coast Guard: California oil spill likely 25,000 gallons
October 14 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Feeling like fall this weekend