FEELING LIKE FALL TO START THE WEEKEND

Winds will weaken and shift to the west overnight, allowing for cooler air to move into Northeast Wisconsin for Friday. You’ll notice the difference as soon as you step out the door... morning temps should be in the lower half of the 40s. Highs will likely stay in the 50s for the first time since late May!!

As low pressure passes to our south on Friday we’ll see partly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers. Many of us will stay dry, but rain is possible from the late morning into the early evening. Outside of that slight rain chance, the forecast is looking dry for much of the extended period.

You will have a nice stretch of days to take advantage of outdoor plans. Friday and Saturday are perfect days to visit your favorite Pumpkin Patch or Apple Orchard. The fall-like feel continues on Saturday, and winds will be a bit on the breezy side... gusting to 25 mph. But, don’t get too used to the seasonable temperatures as warmer days are forecast next week. Highs Sunday through Wednesday should be back into the 60s.

But, before that warm-up, a few frosty mornings are possible... mainly for areas NORTH and WEST of the Fox Valley. Frost could develop in these areas on the mornings of Saturday through Monday. Gardeners should take steps to protect their cold-sensitive plants.

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: WNW 10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, cooler with a weaker wind. LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Seasonable temps with a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers possible. HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Early frost NORTH/WEST. Partly cloudy. Breezy and seasonable. HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Early frost NORTH/WEST. Plenty of sun. A nice fall day! HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Early frost NORTH/WEST. Sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Still warm with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Scattered rain showers develop. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Breezy and cooler, but seasonable. HIGH: 55

