Advertisement

Father charged in death of woman shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm....
Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm. Police say his 2-year-old son found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack and fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.(Source: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - Police in central Florida have arrested the 22-year-old father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.

Police say the 2-year-old found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack.

Veondre Avery was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Altamonte Springs police say the little boy fired a single shot on Aug. 11 that hit his mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head. A co-worker on the Zoom call and Avery both dialed 911 for help.

The Seminole County State Attorney’s Office said Avery is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Di'Anthony Rowe
Charges filed against man accused of downtown Green Bay sexual assault
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Green Bay Police execute a search warrant on E. Mason St. Oct. 13, 2021.
Green Bay Police execute search warrant in “ongoing investigation”
Dawn Jimenez is being held on a $250,000 cash bond for her alleged involvement in a child abuse...
Kewaunee County woman charged in child abuse case

Latest News

Town of Lawrence Development and Planning Board hears a proposal on Wednesday, October 13 to...
Developer discusses building fulfillment center in Lawrence, as residents seek answers
Rocker Ted Nugent joined with more than 20 Wisconsin Republican lawmakers in advocating for a...
Republicans enlist Ted Nugent in push for sandhill crane hunt
Republicans enlist Ted Nugent in push for sandhill crane hunt
Republicans enlist Ted Nugent in push for sandhill crane hunt
FILE
Residents raise concerns over large tanks proposed for Oshkosh water plant
Residents raise concerns over large tanks proposed for Oshkosh water plant
Residents raise concerns over large tanks proposed for Oshkosh water plant