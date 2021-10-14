Advertisement

Culver’s serving mythical CurderBurger on National Cheese Curd Day

Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A giant cheese curd on a ButterBurger. Need we say more?

Culver’s is selling a CurderBurger on Oct. 15 in honor of National Cheese Curd Day. This is a one-day only deal.

The CurderBurger started as an April Fools’ Day joke, but people begged the company to make it happen in real life.

It’s a Deluxe ButterBurger with a “crown of golden fried cheese.” The big cheese curd is a blend of yellow and white cheddar.

The CurderBurger is available while supplies last. Again, this is a one-day only offer.

People who score a CurderBurger can take a photo of their receipt and send it to Culver’s for a chance to win a “limited edition” CurderBurger t-shirt. CLICK HERE for details.

