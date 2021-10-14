COVID-19 cases down this week

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s only Thursday, but Wisconsin has reported fewer cases of the COVID-19 virus in the past week than it has in a month. Since Friday’s report, Wisconsin has had a net increase of 13,038 cases. We had to look back to the week of September 6 to find fewer cases in a similar period, when there are a little over 8,000 -- due in part to a drop in testing over the Labor Day weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the 7-day average is down to 2,296 cases per day, which is the lowest average since mid-September during a new surge that began in early August. The rolling, 7-day average peaked on September 20 at 2,940 cases per day. Wisconsin has had a total 761,892 positive cases since February of 2020.

The positivity rate is on a slide. In the past 7-day period, 8.2% of all coronavirus cases came back positive. That rolling average was 8.3% on Wednesday and 8.7% the day before.

While declining case numbers are good news, the actual numbers are still too high. As we reported yesterday, the DHS labeled 16 counties having “critically high” disease activity level and the remaining 56 counties with “very high” activity. That’s 1 less county in the critically-high range than last week, but there are no counties with disease activity labeled high, moderate or low. Here are how counties in WBAY’s viewing area are rated:

Critically high: Forest, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, Waushara

Very high: Brown, Calumet, Door, Dodge, Florence, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Menominee, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Winnebago

Brown is only one of three counties statewide to see virus activity increase over the past two weeks. It declined in eight of the 20 counties we’re tracking: Forest, Green Lake, Oconto and Waushara counties -- although they’re still on the critically-high list -- and Dodge, Menominee, Shawano and Winnebago counties.

Thirteen more deaths were added to the state’s COVID-19 toll, including 2 in Fond du Lac County and 1 in Winnebago County. A total 8,230 people have died in Wisconsin as a result of a COVID-19 infection over the past 20 months. Wisconsin is averaging 18 deaths per day -- that 7-day average is unchanged from yesterday; it was 16 on Tuesday. You’ll find counties’ case and death totals for WBAY’s viewing area at the end of this article.

DHS numbers show 139 people were hospitalized since Wednesday’s report, not far off our calculated 7-day average of 132 hospitalizations per day. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,156 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Wednesday, with 304 of them in intensive care units. Northeast health care region hospitals had 172 COVID-19 patients, with 36 of them in ICU. The Fox Valley region had 101 COVID-19 patients, with 29 in ICU. A total 40,738 people have been hospitalized by COVID-19, or 5.35% of all cases.

Children’s Wisconsin says pediatric hospitalizations have not increased but children are contributing to the spread of the virus in our communities. Children’s Wisconsin cites the DHS reporting 23% of all COVID-19 cases confirmed on October 10 were minors.

Vaccinations

Wisconsinites getting the COVID-19 vaccines continue to grow their majority. Currently, 57.3% of all Wisconsin residents received at least one dose of vaccine. Out of the 42.7% of the population that hasn’t received a shot, 14% are children too young to be eligible.

The DHS reports 3,334,926 Wisconsinites have rolled up their proverbial -- or literal -- sleeves. Out of that, 3,175,994 people, or 54.5% of the state’s population, has completed their vaccine series.

If you count only the adults, 68.4% in Wisconsin received at least one dose, including 71.8% of women and 64.2% of men. The DHS says 65.3% of adults, are fully vaccinated.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 47.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/43.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

16-17: 52.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/48.9% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

18-24: 52.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/48.0% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

25-34: 56.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/52.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 64.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/60.8% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 65.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/62.4% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 74.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/71.5% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

65 and up: 86.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.8% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (THURSDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 58.0% (+0.0) 55.7% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.7% (+0.0) 49.6% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 47.0% (+0.1) 44.7% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 72.3% (+0.0) 69.5% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.2% (+0.0) 47.8% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 47.6% (+0.0) 45.3% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.8% (+0.1) 46.1% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 51.8% (+0.1) 49.3% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.2% (+0.0) 45.6% (+0.0) Langlade (19,189) 49.0% (+0.0) 46.9% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.5% (+0.1) 52.3% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.1% (+0.0) 45.8% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 69.0% (+0.1) 65.8% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 48.6% (+0.1) 46.8% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.6% (+0.0) 55.2% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.2% (+0.0) 41.2% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 55.7% (+0.0) 53.6% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.4% (+0.0) 48.0% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.4% (+0.0) 39.4% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 55.6% (+0.1) 53.1% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 266,183 (56.1%) (+0.0) 255,427 (53.9%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 296,170 (53.9%) (+0.1) 283,152 (51.5%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,334,926 (57.3%) (+0.1) 3,175,994 (54.5%) (+0.0)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The De Pere Health Dept. is holding a drive-through vaccination clinic Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 A.M. to 2:10 P.M. at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 347 Libal St. The clinic is by appointment only. You can get the Pfizer vaccine (2nd dose Nov. 13 at St. Anne’s) or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Flu shots are also available, free for 6 months through 18 years old, or $20 for adults 19 and older.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on three Saturdays in October: Oct. 16, Oct. 23, and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton offers a walk-in clinic in the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr., every Tuesday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. through Dec. 14 (see the list of dates here). Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 38,843 cases (+203) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,906 cases (+16) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,954 cases (64 deaths)

Dodge – 14,368 cases (+55) (196 deaths)

Door – 3,376 cases (+14) (31 deaths)

Florence - 508 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 16,092 cases (+66) (144 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 1,367 cases (+9) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,348 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,363 cases (+8) (26 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,248 cases (44 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,881 cases (+21) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,828 cases (+13) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 9,394 cases (+62) (83 deaths)

Marinette - 5,408 cases (+34) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,442 cases (44 deaths)

Menominee – 920 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,803 cases (+19) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 24,612 cases (+87) (241 deaths)

Shawano – 5,879 cases (+24) (77 deaths)

Sheboygan – 16,299 cases (+39) (167 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,441 cases (+49) (137 deaths)

Waushara – 2,911 cases (+38) (45 deaths)

Winnebago – 22,545 cases (+69) (226 deaths) (+1)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

