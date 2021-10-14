Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT, JAM-PACKED MINUTES

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Where does Brad Spakowitz find the time? Thanks to his semi-retirement he’s finding a lot of fascinating information on the internet but then he has to jam it into just 3 Brilliant Minutes. These are just some of the interesting facts he found Thursday:

  • Leprosy in chimpanzees, and the worrisome questions this raises
  • How to report a fossil (hint: Found a Fossil)
  • Did the pandemic boost the frog population?
  • Guilt-free electricity usage
  • and Brad still finds time for an Astro Extra!

