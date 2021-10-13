Advertisement

Volunteers needed for Downtown Green Bay clean up

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers are needed to clean up Downtown Green Bay.

The Downtown Fall Clean-Up is Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. - noon.

Cleaners will meet at 130 E. Walnut St during the Saturday Farmers Market.

Downtown Green Bay will provide gloves and trash bags. You can also bring your own.

“We’ll be in the downtown and Olde Main Street districts. You can pick your favorite spots, otherwise we’ll have maps of the districts that we can show you. There may be a neighborhood that needs more attention, or a street that gets a lot more traffic, or something like that that needs some attention and clean up,” says Emily Cubitt, Marketing Manager, Downtown Green Bay Inc.

