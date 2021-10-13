TURNING BREEZY WITH SHOWERS & STORMS

Rain AND snow is swirling around a strong storm system out in the High Plains. Our temperatures are easily warm enough for rain though... Look for a round of midday and early afternoon showers, followed by some scattered thunderstorms this evening. A few storms tonight may have some quick downpours, gusty winds and lightning... But otherwise, the risk of severe weather is LOW.

As this weathermaker comes closer, the wind is going to get stronger. We’ll have a breezy southeast wind late this afternoon, allowing our high temperatures to rise back into the mild upper half of the 60s.

The wind will then veer to the west-southwest tomorrow, eventually drawing cooler weather back into northeast Wisconsin. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the seasonable upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures will dip back into the 30s and 40s. There’s a couple chances of frost NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley late Saturday night, and again late Sunday night.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ON LAKE MICHIGAN THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: W/S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Showers possible. Turning breezy. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Gusty winds. Clearing late. LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST. Bright sunshine. A nice fall day! HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST More sunshine and milder. HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 65

