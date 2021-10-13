TURNING BREEZY WITH RAIN CHANCES

Rain AND snow are swirling around a strong storm system out in the High Plains. We will see a chance of rain here too, but something else to note is a south wind that will keep temperatures mild this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s... Look for some light hit or miss showers this afternoon, followed by another chance of showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder this evening. The risk of severe weather is LOW.

The wind will then veer to the west-southwest tomorrow, eventually drawing cooler weather back into northeast Wisconsin following the departure of a cold front that moves through tonight. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the seasonable upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures will dip back into the 30s and 40s. There’s a couple chances of frost NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley late Saturday night, and again late Sunday night.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ON LAKE MICHIGAN THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: SW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

AFTERNOON: Generally cloudy. Showers possible. Turning breezy. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Showers and a few storms. Clearing late. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST. Bright sunshine. A nice fall day! HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST More sunshine and milder. HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Chance of showers SOUTH. HIGH: 64

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.