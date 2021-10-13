Advertisement

TURNING BREEZY WITH RAIN CHANCES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain AND snow are swirling around a strong storm system out in the High Plains. We will see a chance of rain here too, but something else to note is a south wind that will keep temperatures mild this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s... Look for some light hit or miss showers this afternoon, followed by another chance of showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder this evening. The risk of severe weather is LOW.

The wind will then veer to the west-southwest tomorrow, eventually drawing cooler weather back into northeast Wisconsin following the departure of a cold front that moves through tonight. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the seasonable upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures will dip back into the 30s and 40s. There’s a couple chances of frost NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley late Saturday night, and again late Sunday night.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ON LAKE MICHIGAN THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: SW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

AFTERNOON: Generally cloudy. Showers possible. Turning breezy. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Showers and a few storms. Clearing late. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST. Bright sunshine. A nice fall day! HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST More sunshine and milder. HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Chance of showers SOUTH. HIGH: 64

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Green Bay police want to identify this person for a sexual assault downtown on Friday, Oct. 1,...
Green Bay police arrest sexual assault suspect
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Dawn Jimenez is being held on a $250,000 cash bond for her alleged involvement in a child abuse...
Kewaunee County woman charged in child abuse case

Latest News

October 13 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy with rain chances
October 13 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms
First Alert Weather
TURNING BREEZY WITH SHOWERS & STORMS
October 13 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking rain