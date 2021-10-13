She’s been wanting justice since 2006. Now at age 102, her son’s murder suspect is on trial.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Margaret Juedes will celebrate her 103rd birthday on Nov. 3. In years past, her son would help her celebrate the day with flowers. Either a “big hanging basket or a large bouquet” she said during an interview with NewsChannel 7 in 2011.

The birthday gifts and visits stopped in 2006, when Margaret’s son, Ken Juedes, was found murdered in his home near Colby. This year on her birthday, it’s likely the person charged with her son’s murder will still be on trial.

Ken Juedes’ body was found on his bed in his bedroom on Aug. 30, 2006.

Dispatch received not one, but two 911 calls from Ken’s wife, Cindy Schulz-Juedes. She told authorities she didn’t know what happened to Ken because she didn’t sleep in her home that night. Investigators have previously said Cindy Schulz-Juedes said around 8 o’clock Monday night, she left their home, walked around to the back, and fell asleep inside the ‘duckling’ - a small camper just outside the home. Around 8:30 the following morning, she says she woke up and found Ken dead from two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Margaret has previously said she didn’t want another birthday to pass without learning who killed her son.

Ken’s wife, Cindy, was long considered a person of interest but wasn’t arrested until December 2019. Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 66, has remained in the Marathon County Jail on a $1 million bond since her arrest.

Tuesday, Margaret was called to the stand as the first witness. She explained she had a close relationship with Ken, telling the jury he would visit often.

“Whenever he had a chance. Whenever I needed help,” she testified.

During an interview with NewsChannel 7 in 2011, five years after Ken’s death, Margaret said she was waiting for answers.

[I want] “Justice to be served,” said Margret in 2011. “By all means. I want to know what happened.”

The trial began Monday. It’s slated to continue until Nov. 12.

