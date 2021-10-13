Advertisement

Second Kimberly student dies after motorcycle crash

Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Kimberly High School in Wisconsin(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - A second Kimberly High School student has passed away after a motorcycle crash.

Peyton Schorer, 17, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, according to an online fundraiser for her family.

Kimberly High School sent a letter home to families to inform them of Schorer’s passing. Counselors will be available for students and staff.

“Our sincere condolences go out to Peyton’s friends and family. A loss of life is always tragic and is especially so when that life is so young. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Schorer family during this difficult time,” reads a statement from the district.

The crash also took the life of Kimberly High School senior Anthony Douglas, 17.

On Oct. 4, Douglas and Schorer were riding on Buchanan Road in Combined Locks when Douglas lost control of the bike and went into a ditch near DeBruin Rd.

Douglas died at a hospital soon after the crash. Schorer was hospitalized in critical condition until her passing on Tuesday.

