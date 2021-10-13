Republicans enlist Ted Nugent in push for sandhill crane hunt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans brought in rocker and avid hunter Ted Nugent to publicize a package of bills that would declare open hunting season on sandhill cranes and allow anyone age 18 or older to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

Nugent appeared Wednesday with more than 20 lawmakers inside the Assembly chamber, where the musician and conservative activist called hunting essential.

The Wisconsin package of 13 bills is making its way through the Republican-controlled Legislature. If passed, they would have to be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law. He is likely to veto many of them, including one allowing for carrying concealed weapons without a license.

The legislative package, dubbed the Wisconsin Sporting Freedom Package, includes measures that conservatives argue will open up hunting and fishing opportunities, including measures that require the Dept. of Natural Resources to “plant” at least 200,000 pheasants and raise 100,000 brook trout. Lawmakers also take aim at regulations, with proposals to mandate agency officials eliminate three rules every time they propose a new one and ask them to consolidate or eliminate hunting, fishing, and trapping approvals.

