Packers and Bears prepare for Chapter #203 in rivalry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers and Bears meet for Chapter #203 on Sunday at Soldier Field. First place in the NFC North is on the line. It will either be a 2-game lead for the Pack, or a dead heat with Chicago owning the current tiebreaker.

Over the last 30 years the Packers have had 2 hall of fame quarterbacks at the controls against the Bears. But Chicago has not seen near as much stability. This weekend Justin Fields will become the 20th Bears QB to start against the Packers during that span. And while Rodgers doesn’t like to talk about going head-to-head against an opposing quarterback, there’s one stat he would surely like to hear about: when Rodgers has started against an NFC North foe that is starting a rookie quarterback, he is simply undefeated.

And Rodgers relishes beating these Bears.

“It’s been over 100 years of playing (this rivalry),” Rodgers said. “I am fortunate to have this little time right here to be a starter and impact the all-time series. Little Green Bay was getting beat up for a long time. Favre showed up and we closed the gap, and then we have overtaken them. It’s always a good battle and always fun when you can beat them.”

“It means something to me because I know how much it means to this organization and this town more than anything,” said receiver Davante Adams. “I hate everybody that I play against.”

“It’s an NFC North opponent, first and foremost,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “Those games are almost twice as meaningful. And certainly being the longest rivalry in the NFL just adds another layer.”

Of course we don’t know where Rodgers will be playing quarterback next year, but now we know where he will not be playing quarterback next year: Chicago.

Rodgers talked about having respect for Bears fans, but when asked directly if he would ever play for Chicago he said no. “it’s not going to happen,” Rodgers said. On the injury front, 2 Packers on the offensive line were back at practice Wednesday: LT Elgton Jenkins and C Josh Myers. CB Kevin King was not practicing, though LaFleur said he will give the corner the week to see if he can give it a go against the Bears. 2 roster notes on Wednresday: WR Equanimeous St. Brown and CB Quinnen Dunbar were added to the active roster.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.