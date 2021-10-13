New London family celebrates 125 years in the well drilling business

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - A New London family is celebrating a major milestone this year in the family business, 125 years and counting.

Growing up, J.J., Jay and Jason Hintzke had a pretty good idea of how they’d one day make a living.

“Pretty much, since I’d been a little guy, going out with my dad drilling during the summer between school,” recalls oldest brother J.J. Hintzke.

It all started thanks to Theodore Hintzke, who founded Hintzke Well Drilling way back in 1896.

“Our great grandfather started it, then my grandpa and then my dad and now it’s us three brothers,” says J.J. Hintzke.

The three brothers received a lot of guidance in their early years helping customers acquire earth’s most precious resource.

“My dad would say go get your grandpa, he’s going to have to come with you and show you everything, so I pretty much worked on everything from handheld wells, windmills, hand pumps to now we have variable speed pumps,” says middle brother Jay Hintzke.

That well drilling experience, now four generations worth, has created a reputation that’s taken Hintzke rigs all over Wisconsin.

“We’ve drilled probably 75-percent of the state in the last ten years, anywhere from Door County all the way to Shell Lake, Eau Claire area,” explains youngest brother Jason Hintzke.

As for keeping harmony within the family business, the brothers say it revolves around a lesson they learned a long time ago.

“Got to get along, us three brothers got to get along and our dad taught us that, I mean we’d get in a scuffle here or there and dad would say, alright you guys tomorrow morning, you just forget about what happened with yesterday, get back to work and we did,” says J.J. Hintzke.

125 years after that first well was drilled, Hintzke Well Drilling is thriving and filled with pride.

“We have people come up to us when we’re working on their well, older people saying your grandpa drilled my well, we hear that a lot, I drive around, other people look, oh this is the scenery, this is the scenery, I tell my kids I drilled that well, I drilled that well, I mean up and down the road you see our signs,” says Jason Hintzke.

“We’re carrying on something that our forefathers did and keeping everybody happy with drilling wells,” says J.J. Hintzke with a smile.

