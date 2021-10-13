Advertisement

Mississippi auditor demands payments from Brett Favre, employee

Favre talks about tackle football, concussions in PSA
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi auditor is demanding repayment of $77 million in misspent welfare money in one of the poorest states in the nation.

This includes $828,000 the auditor is seeking from retired NFL player Brett Favre and an employee of his business, Favre Enterprises. Initial allegations of misspending came to light in early 2020 when a former Mississippi Department of Human Services director and five other people were indicted.

Favre is not facing criminal charges.

Auditor Shad White says the former Green Bay Packers quarterback was paid for speeches but didn’t show up.

