Kewaunee County woman charged in child abuse case

Dawn Jimenez is being held on a $250,000 cash bond for her alleged involvement in a child abuse...
Dawn Jimenez is being held on a $250,000 cash bond for her alleged involvement in a child abuse case.(Kewaunee County Jail/Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - Online court records show a Luxemburg woman who was arrested in connection with a child abuse case in Kewaunee County has been formally charged.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Dawn Jimenez has been charged with the following felony counts:

  1. Physical Abuse of a Child, Repeated Acts Intentionally Causing Great Bodily Harm (2x)
  2. Chronic Neglect of a Child (Consequence is Great Bodily Harm)
  3. Causing Mental Harm to a Child
  4. Aggravated Battery-Intend Great Bodily Harm
  5. 1st Degree Reckless Injury

All charges have a Party to a Crime modifier.

Records show charges were filed on Thursday, October 7, and an arrest warrant was issued for Jimenez that same day.

Jimenez was arrested on suspicion of physical abuse of a child, repeated acts of physical abuse intentionally causing great bodily harm, chronic neglect of a child and causing mental harm to a child.

The following day, the complaint was amended, and the warrant was canceled. In addition, a bail and bond hearing was held on Friday, October 8, where a $250,000 cash bond was set for Jimenez. She was also ordered to not have direct or indirect contact with three people, or have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

An initial court appearance for Jimenez is scheduled for 2 p.m. on November 18.

As Action 2 News first reported, Jimenez was arrested with her husband, 33-year-old Alan Finch.

RELATED: Kewaunee County man arrested for child abuse; girl hospitalized

Authorities with the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call from a hospital in Green Bay about a young patient with wounds “consistent with physical abuse” on October 5 at about 2:25 p.m.

The child was unconscious and listed in critical condition. The girl was later taken to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Action 2 News Tuesday morning the child is still alive.

Finch has been formally charged with being party to the crimes of repeated acts of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, chronic neglect of a child with the consequence of great bodily harm, and causing mental harm to a child. Together, they could carry more than 97 years in prison if convicted.

RELATED: $250,000 bond set in Kewaunee County child abuse case

As previously reported, the attending physician in Green Bay told an investigator he had never seen any case this serious during his 25 years as a doctor, adding that if the child survives, it’s likely they won’t grow up to be a functioning adult. The doctor also said the child “flat lined” at one point, and hospital staff performed more than 15 minutes of CPR to resuscitate them, and Children’s put the child on a ventilator.

