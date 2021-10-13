INTERVIEW: Home heating prices up this winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People who heat their homes with natural gas are in for sticker shock when their utility bills come due this winter.

Natural gas in the U.S. costs nearly double what it did a year ago.

Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth talks with Matt Cullen from Wisconsin Public Service about the reasons for the huge spike in natural gas prices and what help is available from utilities to lessen the financial burden and get you through the winter.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.