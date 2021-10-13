Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Home heating prices up this winter

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People who heat their homes with natural gas are in for sticker shock when their utility bills come due this winter.

Natural gas in the U.S. costs nearly double what it did a year ago.

Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth talks with Matt Cullen from Wisconsin Public Service about the reasons for the huge spike in natural gas prices and what help is available from utilities to lessen the financial burden and get you through the winter.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Di'Anthony Rowe
Charges filed against man accused of downtown Green Bay sexual assault
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Dawn Jimenez is being held on a $250,000 cash bond for her alleged involvement in a child abuse...
Kewaunee County woman charged in child abuse case
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Di'Anthony Rowe
Charges filed against man accused of downtown Green Bay sexual assault
William Shatner and Jeff Bezos share a hug after Shatner's successful space flight on Wednesday.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: James T. Kirk goes to space
Actor William Shatner and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: William Shatner flies in space
Natural gas plant
INTERVIEW: Home heating costs spike