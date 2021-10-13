Advertisement

Interview: Helping those with disabilities gain job skills

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and an area program for the disabled could help fill some of the many vacant jobs in the community.

Curative Connections’ ‘Let’s Work’ program is highlighted during Tuesday’s interview with Sean Franken, the Team Lead for program.

Watch the video above to learn more about how it helps people with disabilities gain the skills they need to be successful on the job, and how it could help with the worker shortage.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police want to identify this person for a sexual assault downtown on Friday, Oct. 1,...
Green Bay police arrest sexual assault suspect
COVID-19
Parent sues school district after child contracts COVID-19
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Wisconsin passes 750,000 coronavirus cases, 40,000 hospitalizations
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

3 Brilliant Minutes
3 Brilliant Minutes: A look at unbreakable glass and plant patches
Fond du Lac High School (WBAY file photo)
Fond du Lac High School to add security officers after brawl
Developer looking into building facility in Town of Lawrence
Town of Lawrence residents raising concerns on proposed facility
Crews work on part of the $50 million upgrade to the Neenah grid.
We Energies almost complete with Neenah system upgrade