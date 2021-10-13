Advertisement

Green Bay Police execute search warrant in “ongoing investigation”

Green Bay Police execute a search warrant on E. Mason St. Oct. 13, 2021.
Green Bay Police execute a search warrant on E. Mason St. Oct. 13, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are executing a search warrant on the city’s east side as part of an ongoing investigation.

The Green Bay Police Crime Scene Unit and Wisconsin Department of Justice have responded to E. Mason Street where the search is ongoing.

Police tell us there is no threat to the community and the area is safe.

Action 2 News is at the scene and working to get information on what the officers are looking for in this area. Stay with us for updates.

