Green Bay firefighters respond to a fire at a paper recycling company

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Metro firefighters say heavy smoke made it difficult to battle a fire in a large warehouse Tuesday night.

Fire crews tell Action 2 News they responded to a fire alarm at a business on the corner of Bay Beach Road and North Quincy Street just before 9:30 p.m.

A sign on the building says it’s a company called “Quincy Recycle.”

Firefighters say the large warehouse was filling with smoke, and they found a fire burning in a recycled paper pit near a conveyor belt for moving the paper.

Extra crews were called into to help because of the size of the building and the big job of ventilating all the smoke.

No one was hurt. Green Bay Metro Fire Department estimates the damage at $100,000. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.