Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS with 5-4 win over Brewers

The Atlanta Braves pose fopr a photo after Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series...
The Atlanta Braves pose fopr a photo after Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 5-4 to advance to the NCLS. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(ATLANTA (AP) - Freddie Freeman homered off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row.

They finished off the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 to win the best-of-five Division Series three games to one.

Atlanta advances to face either the 107-win San Francisco Giants or the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line.

