FEELING MORE LIKE FALL SOON

A weak cold front will move through Wisconsin tonight. We’ll see spotty rain showers through the evening as the front approaches. You may even hear a rumble of thunder, but the risk of severe weather is LOW. Any rain ends overnight and lows will settle into the mid 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, but should clear out over the course of Thursday morning.

Highs Thursday will still be in the middle 60s with a breezy west wind. Eventually, cooler air will settle into the area as another storm system passes to our south on Friday. A few spotty showers are possible from Friday morning through the early evening as the cooler air arrives.

Temperatures will likely stay in the 50s for highs on Friday and Saturday. While that may seem chilly, it’s only because this is the mildest start to October on record! Highs in the 50s are right on par with average for the middle of the month. Lows should be in the lower half of the 40s on Saturday morning, but could dip into the 30s Saturday night. Areas of frost can be expected across northern Wisconsin, but we’re probably still frost free around the Fox Valley. Temperatures will trend warmer as we start the new week with highs getting back into the 60s Sunday through Tuesday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH THURSDAY

THURSDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

FRIDAY: WNW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Cloudy with spotty showers... possibly a t’storm. Some clearing late. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Early clouds, then mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Spotty showers possible. Cooler. HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Early frost NORTH. A nice fall day with sunny skies! HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Early frost NORTH. Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers possible with a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler. HIGH: 59

