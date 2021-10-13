Advertisement

De Pere Police working to confirm identity of East River Trail attacker

De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman attacked on the East River Trail in De Pere is out of the hospital and recovering with family, according to police.

“The actions displayed by the victim during the assault were nothing short of courageous and our thoughts remain with her and her family,” says Capt. Chad Opicka in a statement released Wednesday. Police are asking to give the victim privacy.

Opicka says their focus is “confirming the identity of the perpetrator.” They are working with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab to process evidence.

Opicka referred to it as a “complex case” that is the “priority of our department.”

“De Pere continues to be a safe community, and we have focused all of our resources toward solving this incident. We hope to have additional information available for release in a few days,” says Opicka.

The attack happened the morning of Oct. 5. The victim’s husband called police shortly before 11:30 after finding the couple’s 4-week-old lying in a grassy area. The husband told police he was looking for his wife after she was gone longer than expected.

Officers found the woman 40 to 50 yards from where the baby was found. She survived the attack. Officers say the baby wasn’t harmed.

Police believe there was one assailant and that this was a “stranger assault.”

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

