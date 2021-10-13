COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Two Northeast Wisconsin counties off “critically high” list

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Let’s quickly recap where we were a week ago: The spread of the COVID-19 virus was “critically high” in 17 counties -- 9 of them in Northeast Wisconsin -- and “very high” in the other 55 counties. Cases were rising in Menominee and Waushara counties, declining in Kewaunee County (despite being one of the “critically high” counties), and fairly steady in other counties in WBAY’s viewing area. Statewide, there were about 716 coronavirus cases for every 100,000 Wisconsinites over the past 2 weeks.

This week, the situation hasn’t changed much. Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 16 counties with “critically high” disease activity level and 56 counties with “very high” activity. Again, there are no counties rated high, moderate or low. Seven of the 16 counties rated “critically high” are in our corner of Wisconsin. Shawano and Waupaca counties improved a degree to move down from the “critically high” list. Here are the 19 counties we’re tracking:

Critically high: Forest, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, Waushara

Very high: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Florence, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Menominee, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Winnebago

Only three counties statewide saw case activity increase over the past two weeks: Brown, Bayfield and Walworth counties.

Case activity declined over the past two weeks in Forest, Green Lake, Oconto and Waushara counties, but they’re still on the critically-high list. Dodge, Menominee, Shawano and Winnebago also saw cases decline.

Statewide, there were about 687 coronavirus cases for every 100,000 Wisconsinites over the last two weeks.

The DHS says 25 deaths in the past 30 days were just reported. These include people from Manitowoc (2), Outagamie, Sheboygan, Waupaca (2), Waushara and Winnebago counties. Since last Friday, 110 people have been added to the state’s death toll. Wisconsin is averaging 18 deaths per day over the last 7 days; that average was 16 yesterday. To date, 8,217 people have died in Wisconsin because of a COVID-19 infection. Dickinson County, Mich., neighboring our border, also added 2 deaths. You’ll find counties’ case and death totals for WBAY’s viewing area at the end of this article.

Coronavirus testing confirmed 2,370 new cases Wednesday. The 7-day average declined from 2,403 to 2,318 new cases per day, and Wednesday’s total sits almost in the middle of those rolling averages. An average 8.3% of tests over the last week were positive, a good drop from Tuesday’s average of 8.7% but still far above any measure to suggest the virus’s spread is being managed.

Another 154 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. The 7-day average, by our calculations, went up from 128 to 133 hospital admissions per day. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Tuesday there were 1,170 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 310 in intensive care. The Northeast health care region had 177 of those patients, with 38 in ICU. The Fox Valley region had 101 patients, with 30 in ICU. Yesterday afternoon, the Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals reported zero ICU beds immediately available. We’ll get updated hospital reports after 3:30 this afternoon.

Children’s Wisconsin cites the DHS reporting 23% of all COVID-19 cases confirmed on October 10 were children. Children’s Wisconsin says pediatric hospitalizations have not increased but children are contributing to the spread of the virus in our communities.

Vaccinations

Right now, 57.2% of all Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose a COVID-19 vaccine, which is over 3.3 million people (3,331,977). That includes 54.5% of the population (3,172,673) that’s completely inoculated, plus about 14% that’s not eligible for any vaccine -- kids 11 and younger. There was a notable increase of two-tenths of a percent of the population 12 to 34 years old completing their vaccination series.

We can further report 68.4% of the adult population (3,114,741) received at least one vaccine dose, with 65.2% of adults fully vaccinated (2,971,937). This includes 68.7% of women and 61.1% of men getting the full vaccine regimen.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 47.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/43.4% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

16-17: 52.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/48.9% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

18-24: 52.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/48.0% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

25-34: 56.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.8% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

35-44: 64.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/60.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 65.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/62.3% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 73.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/71.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.8% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 58.0% (+0.1) 55.6% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.7% (+0.1) 49.6% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 46.9% (+0.0) 44.6% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 72.3% (+0.2) 69.4% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.2% (+0.1) 47.8% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 47.6% (+0.2) 45.2% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.7% (+0.0) 46.0% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 51.7% (+0.1) 49.2% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.2% (+0.0) 45.6% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.4% (+0.0) 52.2% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.1% (+0.1) 45.8% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 68.9% (+0.1) 65.6% (+0.3) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 48.5% (+0.0) 46.7% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.6% (+0.0) 55.2% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.2% (+0.1) 41.1% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 55.7% (+0.1) 53.5% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.4% (+0.1) 48.0% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.4% (+0.1) 39.3% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 55.5% (+0.1) 53.0% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 265,907 (56.1%) (+0.1) 255,104 (53.8%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 295,889 (53.8%) (+0.0) 282,814 (51.5%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,331,977 (57.2%) (+0.0) 3,172,673 (54.5%) (+0.1)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The De Pere Health Dept. is holding a drive-through vaccination clinic Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 A.M. to 2:10 P.M. at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 347 Libal St. The clinic is by appointment only. You can get the Pfizer vaccine (2nd dose Nov. 13 at St. Anne’s) or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Flu shots are also available, free for 6 months through 18 years old, or $20 for adults 19 and older.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on three Saturdays in October: Oct. 16, Oct. 23, and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton offers a walk-in clinic in the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr., every Tuesday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. through Dec. 14 (see the list of dates here). Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with an increase in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 38,640 cases (+297) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,890 cases (+18) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,954 cases (+27) (64 deaths) (+2)

Dodge – 14,313 cases (+20) (196 deaths)

Door – 3,362 cases (+11) (31 deaths)

Florence - 505 cases (+6) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 16,026 cases (+54) (142 deaths)

Forest - 1,358 cases (+8) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,348 cases (+10) (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,355 cases (+8) (26 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,248 cases (+22) (44 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,860 cases (+6) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,815 cases (+13) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 9,332 cases (+25) (83 deaths) (+2)

Marinette - 5,374 cases (+16) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,442 cases (+21) (44 deaths)

Menominee – 919 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,784 cases (+16) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 24,525 cases (+51) (241 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 5,855 cases (+16) (77 deaths)

Sheboygan – 16,260 cases (+42) (167 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 6,392 cases (+18) (137 deaths) (+2)

Waushara – 2,873 cases (+24) (45 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 22,476 cases (+35) (225 deaths) (+1)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

