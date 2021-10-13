Brown County partnering to create an emergency food response plan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The ongoing pandemic is reminding everyone that we cannot take traditional supply chains for granted.

On Thursday, Brown County showed us the first steps of trying to address the issue in the upcoming county budget.

Within the 2022 Brown County budget is $5,000 earmarked to create an emergency food response plan.

In the event of what the county calls a “large-scale disaster,” the food response plan will equally distribute food to residents in the county and create a resilient food system.

“We just haven’t created it yet, here at the County. We do have a comprehensive emergency management plan when in worst case scenario, many different scenarios, but in water it has been covered, but the one that has not been covered is basic food distribution,” said Amanda Chu, Brown County Supervisor.

County Executive Troy Streckenbach says a large-scale disaster could be anything from a pandemic, a major flood, or a tornado.

“After learning that not a lot of communities throughout the United States actually have a plan and the fact that we actually have a really strong logistics community here with the businesses and we have strong agriculture businesses in this community, it’ll be interesting to see what comes from this,” said Streckenbach.

Brown County says this is just the beginning and finding community partners can help it grow and cement its details.

“Could be Red Cross, that sort of thing. Organizations that deal with food distribution, as well as companies that deal with food distribution. We also have a lot of production of food in this area so we’re thinking about that. And then I think organizations that deal with various populations where accessing food may be a challenge,” said Judy Knudsen, Area Extension Director, UW-Madison Division of Brown County.

County Supervisors take up the entire budget proposal on October 27th.

