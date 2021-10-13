Advertisement

Bookstores facing inventory delays ahead of the holidays

Half Price Books said while it may look like those shelves are stocked, they are lacking a lot of newer books and hot-selling seasonal items.
Calendars, Christmas cards, crafting kits and bestselling books are the most delayed products....
Calendars, Christmas cards, crafting kits and bestselling books are the most delayed products. Goldand said their suppliers told them it could be a month before they get them because of paper shortage that is being seen nation wide(WBAY)
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Global supply chain issues are expected to impact many things this holiday season,but bookstores say their chapters are already being written.

Half Price Books said while it may look like those shelves are stocked, they are lacking a lot of newer books and hot-selling seasonal items.

“We are trying to stay positive about it and let our customers know, hey we are a little bit delayed but we should have most of our stock by November so fingers crossed it will all be here by then,” Katie Goldand, the assistant store manager at Half Priced Books in Grand Chute said.

Calendars, Christmas cards, crafting kits and bestselling books are the most delayed products. Goldand said their suppliers told them it could be a month before they get them because of paper shortage that is being seen nation wide.

Goldand said while she is nervous about the delays, she is hopeful they will get what they need by the holidays.

Novel Bay Booksellers in Sturgeon Bay recommends doing your holiday shopping now if you are looking to gift books, and working with local stores to get what you want in stock.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Di'Anthony Rowe
Charges filed against man accused of downtown Green Bay sexual assault
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Dawn Jimenez is being held on a $250,000 cash bond for her alleged involvement in a child abuse...
Kewaunee County woman charged in child abuse case
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Theodore Hintzke started Hintzke Well Drilling in 1896. The family business is going strong 125...
5 generations of well drillers
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Two Northeast Wisconsin counties off “critically high” list
Hydroponics growing greens
Brown County looks at emergency food plan
Rocker Ted Nugent joined with more than 20 Wisconsin Republican lawmakers in advocating for a...
Republicans enlist Ted Nugent in push for sandhill crane hunt