Bookstores facing inventory delays ahead of the holidays

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Global supply chain issues are expected to impact many things this holiday season,but bookstores say their chapters are already being written.

Half Price Books said while it may look like those shelves are stocked, they are lacking a lot of newer books and hot-selling seasonal items.

“We are trying to stay positive about it and let our customers know, hey we are a little bit delayed but we should have most of our stock by November so fingers crossed it will all be here by then,” Katie Goldand, the assistant store manager at Half Priced Books in Grand Chute said.

Calendars, Christmas cards, crafting kits and bestselling books are the most delayed products. Goldand said their suppliers told them it could be a month before they get them because of paper shortage that is being seen nation wide.

Goldand said while she is nervous about the delays, she is hopeful they will get what they need by the holidays.

Novel Bay Booksellers in Sturgeon Bay recommends doing your holiday shopping now if you are looking to gift books, and working with local stores to get what you want in stock.

