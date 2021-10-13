Attorney files another lawsuit against officer who killed 3

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An attorney has filed another lawsuit against a former Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people, saying his department taught him to view Black people as dangerous.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by Kimberley Motley alleges that former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah violated Jay Anderson’s constitutional rights when he fatally shot Anderson after discovering him sleeping in a park after hours in 2016.

The lawsuit says Anderson followed all of Mensah’s commands but Mensah still considered him a threat because he was Black. Mensah, who is Black, said Anderson was reaching for a gun.

The other fatal shootings were in 2015 and 2020, and prosecutors chose not to file charges against Mensah in any of the shootings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.