3 killed in plane crash near Eagle River were from Florida, Missouri

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (AP) - The Forest County Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of three people who died in a small-plane crash near Eagle River last month.

The victims were Joseph Johnson, 28, of Florida; Mike Dickens, 28, of Missouri; and Dominik Faciano, 23, of Missouri.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration, along with the Forest County sheriff’s office and medical examiner’s office, are still investigating what caused the plane crash.

At about 9 A.M. on Tuesday, September 28, dispatchers in Forest, Oneida and Vilas counties starting receiving 911 calls about a possible plane crash near Eagle River. Two hours later, the twin-engine Rockwell International plane was located in a swampy area near Butternut Lake in the town of Hiles, 12 miles east of Eagle River.

Authorities said the plane took off from Rhinelander’s airport.

Flight-tracking company FlightAware listed the plane as registered to Surdex Corp., a mapping and data services provider based in Chesterfield, Missouri.

