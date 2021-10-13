Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: James T. Kirk goes to space

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Actor William Shatner, famous for playing spaceship captain James T. Kirk, finally had his own moment in space.

Brad shows you Shatner’s emotional reaction after going to space and has details about Wednesday morning’s Blue Origin rocket flight.

Plus, a simple dietary change for cows that reduces methane emissions -- a major contributor to climate change.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Di'Anthony Rowe
Charges filed against man accused of downtown Green Bay sexual assault
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Dawn Jimenez is being held on a $250,000 cash bond for her alleged involvement in a child abuse...
Kewaunee County woman charged in child abuse case
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Di'Anthony Rowe
Charges filed against man accused of downtown Green Bay sexual assault
Actor William Shatner and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: William Shatner flies in space
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
INTERVIEW: Home heating prices up this winter
Natural gas plant
INTERVIEW: Home heating costs spike