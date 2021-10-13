3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: James T. Kirk goes to space

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Actor William Shatner, famous for playing spaceship captain James T. Kirk, finally had his own moment in space.

Brad shows you Shatner’s emotional reaction after going to space and has details about Wednesday morning’s Blue Origin rocket flight.

Plus, a simple dietary change for cows that reduces methane emissions -- a major contributor to climate change.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.