Woodworkers to show off art skills at annual show

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - Artists will be showing off their skills at the 38th Annual Artistry in Wood Show.

The event is hosted by Northeastern Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild at Denmark High School. The dates are Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17. Hours each day are 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

There will be dozens of display tables featuring woodworkers’ art. There will be live demos, classes, vendors and a raffle.

