Wisconsin sees slight increase in citizens starting COVID-19 vaccine process

Wisconsin slightly "moved the needle" Monday in terms of people getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which now stands at 57.2% of the total population. That's after state health officials reported the same percentage both Monday and Friday (57.1%) for that figure.

Wisconsin averaged 2,403 new coronavirus cases a day over the past week. Numbers from the Department of Health Services (DHS) show a net increase of 2,820 new cases in the latest batch of test results. The DHS says 8.7% of all tests in the last 7-day period were positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The COVID-19 death toll went up by 43, to 8,194 in the past 24 hours. Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Outagamie Counties each reported 1 new death due to the disease. The state’s official 7-day average jumped from 12 deaths per day to 16; the DHS doesn’t count deaths that happened more than 30 days ago in the 7-day average. County-by-county case and death totals for WBAY’s viewing area are listed at the end of this article.

Wisconsin has now seen a total of 40,445 people have been hospitalized by the COVID-19 virus, an increase of 166 since Monday. Wisconsin is currently averaging 128 hospitalizations per day, by our calculations. Since the pandemic began, 5.34% of all cases resulted in a stay in the hospital. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports there are 1,170 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Tuesday, with 310 in intensive care -- that’s seven fewer in ICU and nine fewer overall since Monday after taking discharges and deaths into account.

The eight-county Fox Valley health care region had 101 of those patients, including 30 in ICU, with 0 ICU beds immediately available among the 13 hospitals. The seven-county Northeast health care region is treating 177 COVID-19 patients, with 38 in ICU; there are 6 ICU beds among the 10 hospitals. The ICU beds are for all ailments, not just COVID-19.

Vaccinations

The final numbers are in from vaccinators, and last week, they say 35,527 doses of vaccine were administered. Out of those, vaccinators say 30,329 doses were given to adults. That’s the fewest since the week of December 20, which was not only a holiday week but just the second week after a vaccine became available and access was severely limited.

As noted earlier in this article, Wisconsin is now sitting at 57.2% of Wisconsinites getting at least one dose of vaccine, one-tenth of a percent more than Monday. That percentage includes 54.4% of the population getting all their shots -- either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That figure has not moved since Monday. Those percentages include kids under 12 who aren’t eligible for a vaccine; they’re about 14% of the population.

Counting just the adults, 68.3% rolled up their sleeve for a “shot in the arm,” including 65.1% fully vaccinated. These include 71.6% of women and 64.1% of men getting at least one dose, and 68.6% of women and 61.0% of men completing the regimen.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 47.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/43.2% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

16-17: 52.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/48.7% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

18-24: 52.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/47.8% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

25-34: 56.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.6% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

35-44: 64.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/60.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 65.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/62.2% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

55-64: 73.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/71.4% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.7% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

In numbers, 3,327,906 Wisconsinites have received at least one shot of COVID-19; 3,167,691 completed their vaccine series.

The Black and American Indian populations are far behind Asians and Whites in terms of vaccinations. Fewer than half of all Black adults have started the vaccination regimen.

American Indian: 54.7% received at least one shot/51.3% fully vaccinated

Asian: 68.3% received at least one shot/64.9% fully vaccinated

Black: 46.9% received at least one shot/42.0% fully vaccinated

White: 59.8% received at least one shot/57.5% fully vaccinated

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 57.9% (+0.0) 55.5% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.6% (+0.0) 49.6% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 46.9% (+0.0) 44.6% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 72.1% (+0.0) 69.3% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.1% (+0.0) 47.7% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 47.4% (+0.0) 45.1% (+0.2) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.7% (+0.0) 46.0% (-0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 51.6% (+0.1) 49.1% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.2% (+0.1) 45.5% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.4% (+0.1) 52.1% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.0% (+0.0) 45.7% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 68.8% (+0.0) 65.3% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 48.5% (+0.1) 46.7% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.6% (+0.1) 55.1% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.1% (+0.0) 41.1% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 55.6% (+0.0) 53.4% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.3% (+0.0) 47.9% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.3% (+0.0) 39.3% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 55.4% (+0.0) 52.9% (+0.2) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 265,577 (56.0%) (+0.0) 254,714 (53.7%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 295,560 (53.8%) (+0.1) 282,379 (51.4%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,327,906 (57.2%) (+0.1) 3,167,691 (54.4%) (+0.0)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The De Pere Health Dept. is holding a drive-through vaccination clinic Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 A.M. to 2:10 P.M. at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 347 Libal St. The clinic is by appointment only. You can get the Pfizer vaccine (2nd dose Nov. 13 at St. Anne’s) or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Flu shots are also available, free for 6 months through 18 years old, or $20 for adults 19 and older.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on three Saturdays in October: Oct. 16, Oct. 23, and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton offers a walk-in clinic in the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr., every Tuesday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. through Dec. 14 (see the list of dates here). Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with an increase in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 38,343 cases (+167) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,872 cases (+33) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,927 cases (62 deaths)

Dodge – 14,293 cases (+32) (196 deaths)

Door – 3,351 cases (+12) (31 deaths)

Florence - 499 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 15,962 cases (+130) (142 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,350 cases (+4) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,338 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,347 cases (+22) (26 deaths) (+1)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,226 cases (44 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,854 cases (+22) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,802 cases (+13) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 9,307 cases (+53) (81 deaths)

Marinette - 5,358 cases (+86) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,421 cases (44 deaths)

Menominee – 918 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,768 cases (+53) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 24,474 cases (+78) (240 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 5,839 cases (+28) (77 deaths)

Sheboygan – 16,218 cases (+115) (166 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,364 cases (+47) (135 deaths)

Waushara – 2,849 cases (+19) (44 deaths)

Winnebago – 22,441 cases (+81) (224 deaths)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

