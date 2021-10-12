Town of Lawrence residents raising concerns on proposed facility

TOWN OF LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - Trammell Crow Co., a real estate developer, is seeking approval on a Planned Development District rezoning request for a lot on Freedom Rd. near the County S and I-41 interchange, according to the Town of Lawrence Administrator, Patrick Wetzel. Residents have mixed feelings on the proposed project.

“It feels a little bit like deja vu,” said Shelly Magnin. “I feel this is kind of the same scenario all over again that they’re trying to put this highly-industrial, mega warehouse next to well-established residential properties.”

Just last year, Georgia Pacific was looking to set up a storage and shipping warehouse in a plot of land, less than two miles from the location Trammell Crow Co. is hoping to set up shop. However, Georgia Pacific withdrew its land request last year after receiving some push back.

Magnin has the same concerns with the new proposal, as she did with the previous one.

“It just feels like a square peg in a round hole. It’s just not appropriate for that area,” she said.

She added, “If I think about the size--it’s the noise, it’s the pollution, it’s the traffic. All of those things that would be right next to that residential community that really belong in an industrial part.”

It’s unclear what the facility would be used for. Wetzel told Action 2 News the “Trammell Crow project is a different scope/proposal at a different location compared to the discussion in the Fall of 2020″.

The project’s rendering show plans to use berms around the perimeter of the property as as a way to avoid causing noise. Another rendering explained primary truck traffic routes are set on Mid Valley Rd., near the freeway, away from Williams Grant Dr. where most homes are.

“I think we all know 41 has its congestion problems, so when that backs up and congests, the traffic starts to travel and go to Williams Grant, which is right next to the residential properties,” said Magnin.

Not everyone feels the same as Magnin.

Action 2 News spoke with two men who have no problems with the proposal, including a man who claims to have owned the land. Another man wants to learn more about the project before deciding how he feels.

On Wednesday October 13th, a public meeting will be held at the Town Hall at 6:00 p.m. It will be in person and virtual. More information on the proposed project is expected to be shared with the public.

Wetzel said it will be Trammell Crow’s 4th time meeting in public. However, no formal action will be taken before a public hearing is held.

Wetzel said the Planning and Zoning Committee could schedule a public hearing for the 2nd or 3rd week of November. After the public hearing, a recommendation from the Committee will be sent to the Town Board of Supervisors for consideration.

